Family friendly festival promises to bring weekend of fun and music to Rugby

Seven local bands will take to the stage at Sun of Solstice from June 9-11
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 26th May 2023, 11:22 BST
Updated 26th May 2023, 11:22 BST

A family friendly festival promises to bring a weekend of fun and music to people in Rugby.

Seven local bands will take to the stage at Sun of Solstice from June 9-11.

Performing at the festival are Jester, Unofficial Overdrive, Blue Extra, Will Ball Trio, Giant Hapoon, Expose and The Scutters.

The Scutters will perform at the festival.
The Scutters will perform at the festival.

Camping is available at the festival, which takes place at Rugby Lions RFC in Webb Ellis Road.

Food will be available all weekend, rock DJs, showers and toilets.

Tickets are £15 each for a weekend including camping. Admission is £10 for a day ticket on Saturday. Tickets sold on the gate will be subject to availability. Car parking is £5.

Proceeds from car parking and raffle will be donated to a chosen charity. For tickets or enquiries email [email protected] or like the Sun of Solstice page on Facebook.

Related topics:RugbycampingTicketsFood