Family friendly festival promises to bring weekend of fun and music to Rugby

Seven local bands will take to the stage at Sun of Solstice from June 9-11

A family friendly festival promises to bring a weekend of fun and music to people in Rugby.

Seven local bands will take to the stage at Sun of Solstice from June 9-11.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Performing at the festival are Jester, Unofficial Overdrive, Blue Extra, Will Ball Trio, Giant Hapoon, Expose and The Scutters.

The Scutters will perform at the festival.

Camping is available at the festival, which takes place at Rugby Lions RFC in Webb Ellis Road.

Food will be available all weekend, rock DJs, showers and toilets.

Tickets are £15 each for a weekend including camping. Admission is £10 for a day ticket on Saturday. Tickets sold on the gate will be subject to availability. Car parking is £5.

Advertisement

Advertisement