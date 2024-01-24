Family fun at totally roarsome dinosaur show in Rugby
‘We are delighted to be bring this interactive show back to Rugby’
A totally roarsome show is stomping into Rugby.
Families are invited to The Velociraptor Show at the Macready Theatre on Saturday, March 30.
After receiving over 3,000 5* reviews for their events and after selling out hundreds of shows all over the UK, the award-winning Teach Rex team are delighted to be bring this unique, interactive show back to Rugby.
Tickets are from £11.25 and are available from skiddle.com/e/37267821