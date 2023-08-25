Register
Family's concerns for missing Rugby teenager

Chloe Smith, 14, was reported missing on Tuesday
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 25th Aug 2023, 17:47 BST
Updated 25th Aug 2023, 18:08 BST

The family of a missing Rugby girl are becoming concerned for her welfare.

Chloe Smith, 14, was reported missing on Tuesday (22 August).

She is described as white, around 5ft 2in tall, with very long straight blonde hair.

It is thought she was wearing blue denim jeans and a black hoodie when she went missing. She has connections to Coventry.

If you see her or know where she might be contact Rugby Police on (01788) 541111.

