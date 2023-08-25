Family's concerns for missing Rugby teenager
Chloe Smith, 14, was reported missing on Tuesday
The family of a missing Rugby girl are becoming concerned for her welfare.
Chloe Smith, 14, was reported missing on Tuesday (22 August).
She is described as white, around 5ft 2in tall, with very long straight blonde hair.
It is thought she was wearing blue denim jeans and a black hoodie when she went missing. She has connections to Coventry.
If you see her or know where she might be contact Rugby Police on (01788) 541111.