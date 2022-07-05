Farmer's wife Milly enjoys fruits of labour in Yelvertoft kitchen

Yelvertoft businesswoman Milly Fyfe is the mother of two boys and farmer’s wife.

Here’s her latest from The Countryside Kitchen with three wonderful recipes.

We recently installed some signage around the farm as we have a number of footpaths that run through the fields. The Grand Union Canal runs through the heart of the farm to, so we often have visitors enjoying the countryside around the village. We wanted to give a reminder to everyone that it’s important to stick to the footpaths and keep dogs under control, as we have cattle grazing in the fields with their young and to raise awareness of the Countryside code.

We are starting to enjoy the fruits of our labour in the kitchen garden. Over the weekend we dug up some of the new potatoes, a variety called ‘Charlotte’ and had with a salad. And we’ve got an abundance of raspberries, so I thought I’d share 3 recipes using raspberries that you can try at home too.

These are: Raspberry and Lemon Cheesecake, Raspberry Yoghurt Ice Lollies and Raspberry Gin.

Raspberry and Lemon Cheesecake

150g Raspberries

1 lemon, zested and juice

Packet of Nice biscuits

1 can of condensed milk

1 tub of cream cheese

100g butter

Method

Place the biscuits into a bowl. Use the end of a rolling pin to crush into a fine crumb

Melt 100g of butter and mix into the crushed biscuits

Mix until the crumbs form together and press into a 8’ loose bottom tin

Place in the fridge to cool whilst you make the filling

Mix a can of condensed milk with a tub of cream cheese

Zest and juice a lemon and add to the mixture

Blitz the raspberries up with a hand mixer until they are broken down

Mix the raspberries into the cheesecake mixture and spoon on top of the biscuit crumb

Allow the cheesecake to set in the fridge which should take 6-8 hours

Serve with cream or ice-cream and add some fruit on top if you like with a sprig of mint

Raspberry Ice Lollies

150g of raspberries

100g sugar

A small pot of plain yoghurt

Method

- Blitz the raspberries with a hand mixer

- Combine the sugar, blitzed raspberries, and yoghurt together

- Set into ice lolly mould and freeze for minimum of 6 hours

A great way of using fruit that is slightly passed its best and getting the kids to eat a healthy snack!

Raspberry Gin (adults only!)

70cl bottle of supermarket own gin.

300g of raspberries

100g sugar

Method:

- Place raspberries into a sealable litre container bottle or jar.

- Add the sugar and pour the gin on top

- Put the lid onto the container and give a good shake to dissolve the sugar.

- Each day for a week, give the container a good shake to help the sugar dissolve and allow the fruit to ferment.