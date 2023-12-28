Father Christmas joins volunteers from Crick and West Haddon for community project

“It's wonderful to see so many happy children meeting Santa”

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Father Christmas boarded his sleigh with members of Crick & West Haddon Scout Group to meet children from village schools.

They visited Kilsby, West Haddon, Crick and Yelvertoft to greet children as they finished their nativity plays.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Food donations were also collected to be distributed to people in need.

Out and about spreading festive cheer.

Richard Clay, lead volunteer at Crick & West Haddon Scout Group, said: “This year we were conscious of the increase in cost of living, and one of our volunteers, Anna Scantlebury, suggested we collect donations for the local foodbank as we travelled around the villages.

"We were amazed how generous everyone was, and would like to thank everyone that came out to see Santa for their donations.”