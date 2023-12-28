Father Christmas joins volunteers from Crick and West Haddon for community project
and live on Freeview channel 276
Father Christmas boarded his sleigh with members of Crick & West Haddon Scout Group to meet children from village schools.
They visited Kilsby, West Haddon, Crick and Yelvertoft to greet children as they finished their nativity plays.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Food donations were also collected to be distributed to people in need.
Richard Clay, lead volunteer at Crick & West Haddon Scout Group, said: “This year we were conscious of the increase in cost of living, and one of our volunteers, Anna Scantlebury, suggested we collect donations for the local foodbank as we travelled around the villages.
"We were amazed how generous everyone was, and would like to thank everyone that came out to see Santa for their donations.”
Santa’s helpers who took part in the six night run were made up of 26 leaders and 37 Scouts. They collected over 250kgs of donations, which was delivered to the Rugby Foodbank.