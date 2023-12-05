Register
Festive family treat waddles way to stage in Rugby

“It’s an amazing show and the cast made everyone laugh”
By Lucie Green
Published 5th Dec 2023, 10:40 GMT
Updated 5th Dec 2023, 10:40 GMT
A fun and festive family treat is waddling to Macready Theatre in Rugby.

Stuff and Nonsense Theatre Company present The Man Who Wanted to be a Penguin from December 10 – January 7.

It features charming puppetry, quirky characters, and an epic expedition to meet the penguins in the Antarctic.

Stuff and Nonsense Theatre Company presentThe Man Who Wanted to be a Penguin. Picture: Mark MorreauStuff and Nonsense Theatre Company presentThe Man Who Wanted to be a Penguin. Picture: Mark Morreau
Stuff and Nonsense Theatre Company presentThe Man Who Wanted to be a Penguin. Picture: Mark Morreau

The show tells the story of an extraordinary explorer, a curious conjurer and pioneering problem-solver.

One audience member said: “It’s an amazing show and the cast managed to hold the children’s attention and make

everyone (adults included) laugh during and throughout the performance.”

Tickets for this enchanting performance are on sale online now from www.macreadytheatre.co.uk Tickets from £12.

