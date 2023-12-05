“It’s an amazing show and the cast made everyone laugh”

A fun and festive family treat is waddling to Macready Theatre in Rugby.

Stuff and Nonsense Theatre Company present The Man Who Wanted to be a Penguin from December 10 – January 7.

It features charming puppetry, quirky characters, and an epic expedition to meet the penguins in the Antarctic.

Stuff and Nonsense Theatre Company presentThe Man Who Wanted to be a Penguin. Picture: Mark Morreau

The show tells the story of an extraordinary explorer, a curious conjurer and pioneering problem-solver.

One audience member said: “It’s an amazing show and the cast managed to hold the children’s attention and make

everyone (adults included) laugh during and throughout the performance.”