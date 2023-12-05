Festive family treat waddles way to stage in Rugby
A fun and festive family treat is waddling to Macready Theatre in Rugby.
Stuff and Nonsense Theatre Company present The Man Who Wanted to be a Penguin from December 10 – January 7.
It features charming puppetry, quirky characters, and an epic expedition to meet the penguins in the Antarctic.
The show tells the story of an extraordinary explorer, a curious conjurer and pioneering problem-solver.
One audience member said: “It’s an amazing show and the cast managed to hold the children’s attention and make
everyone (adults included) laugh during and throughout the performance.”
Tickets for this enchanting performance are on sale online now from www.macreadytheatre.co.uk Tickets from £12.