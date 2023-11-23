Five cats ‘crammed’ in cage and dumped in Rugby street as RSPCA reports rise in abandonments

“They were crammed in a cage with no food or water”

Five cats have been found crammed into a cage and dumped with no food or water.

A member of the public discovered the distressed cats outside the mosque in Grosvenor Road, on November 9, and reported their plight to the RSPCA.

They were collected by animal rescue officer Beccie Doherty, who took them to a vets for a check up. They were given a clean bill of health and transferred to the RSPCA’s Coventry and District branch.

The cats are all doing well.

Beccie said: “These poor cats were crammed into a cage which measured just 18 inches by 12 inches, so it was a really tight squeeze for all of them. They had no food or water and we don’t know how long they were there for.

“We’re appealing for information from anyone who knows how these cats came to be so callously dumped.”

Anyone with information should contact the RSPCA’s appeals line on 0300 123 8018, quoting reference 01182008.

This week, the RSPCA revealed that animal abandonment incidents have soared to a shocking three year high as the charity warns that unwanted pets face a bleak winter.

The cats were dumped in Rugby.

Already this year, up to the end of October, the animal welfare charity has received 17,838 reports of abandoned animals across England and Wales - which, if such trends continue, would equate to 21,417 reports over 2023.

This compares with 16,118 reports during the whole of 2020, meaning the RSPCA is on course to see an eye-watering 32.9 percent rise in abandonment calls this year.

In Warwickshire, abandonments have increased by 36% in three years.

The charity fears the ongoing cost of living crisis - coupled with a surge in pet ownership during Covid-19 restrictions - has created a "perfect storm" for animal welfare emergencies, which has led to the shocking rise in abandoned pets.

Dermot Murphy, RSPCA inspectorate commissioner, said: “The combined effects of the pandemic and the ongoing cost of living crisis has created a perfect storm - and means we expect more animals than ever will need our help this year.

"Abandonment calls to our emergency line are now at a three-year high, as we respond to an increasing number of animals being given up and dumped.

“We’re desperately concerned about the coming winter months - abandonments have soared and many rescue centres are full to bursting, so we are facing an unprecedented winter crisis.

