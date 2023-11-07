Forward-thinking group hold tenth exhibition at Rugby Art Gallery & Museum
A Rugby-based artist group is holding its tenth annual exhibition at Rugby Art Gallery & Museum until November 18.
As the Floor One Gallery is showing an extended Game of Rugby exhibition this year, ALCHEMY is staging their exhibition on the Floor One Balcony – now renamed +One Gallery.
ALCHEMY has now been in existence for over 11 years.
It was conceived as a new, dynamic, forward moving art group, based on participation and equal sharing of workload and benefit - to be informal and modern yet still confident in the commitment of its members to meet regularly to discuss fine art and exhibit collectively.
Their experience and skills fuse to create artworks which play with artistic processes; always experimenting; always changing.
Most of the members of Alchemy are also members of other Rugby art groups, such as Rugby Artists' Group, Rugby and District Art Society, The Tantalus Project, and Rugby Artists and Makers Network, and also regularly exhibit their work with these groups.
For further details please contact Carol Wheeler on 07752 855538 or [email protected].