Friendly dinosaurs stomp into Rugby...but tickets are selling fast
The Velociraptor Show takes place at Rugby Macready Theatre
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Dinosaurs will stomp into Rugby for roar-some family fun on March 30.
The Velociraptor Show takes place at Rugby Macready Theatre.
Teach Rex uses amazing life-like dinosaurs to perform in their 45-minute show. It’s teamed with effects, music and gives children and their families the chance to get up close and personal with these fantastic, realistic beasts.
Tickets from £11.25, are selling fast. Various showtimes from 10am-4pm. For more information visit skiddle.com/e/37267821