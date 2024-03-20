Friendly dinosaurs stomp into Rugby...but tickets are selling fast

The Velociraptor Show takes place at Rugby Macready Theatre
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 20th Mar 2024, 12:18 GMT
Updated 20th Mar 2024, 13:51 GMT
Dinosaurs will stomp into Rugby for roar-some family fun on March 30.

The Velociraptor Show takes place at Rugby Macready Theatre.

Teach Rex uses amazing life-like dinosaurs to perform in their 45-minute show. It’s teamed with effects, music and gives children and their families the chance to get up close and personal with these fantastic, realistic beasts.

Tickets from £11.25, are selling fast. Various showtimes from 10am-4pm. For more information visit skiddle.com/e/37267821

