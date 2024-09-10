Frightfully good fun and celebrations at new Halloween-themed literary festival in Rugby

A frightfully good new literary festival in Rugby celebrates writers, readers and artists – and anyone who loves to suspend their disbelief.

Rugby First, in partnership with local author Lindsay Woodward, has announced plans for Rugby Literary Festival… Chapter One: Frightfully Good Fun.

The festival, the first of its kind for Rugby, will take place at various venues across the town centre, from Friday, October 18 to Sunday, October 20.

Whether you’re an established writer, you love getting lost in a good book, or you’re a budding talent early on in your literary journey, there will be something for everyone across this weekend of workshops, storytelling events, book fairs and music.

Visitors can expect some scary ghost stories, a bit of apple bobbing, and a few chilling surprises.

Businesses will also be getting on board and hosting events, as well as dressing their windows to reflect the theme.

Linda Lowne, Business Director for Rugby First said: “We are really excited to be involved with Rugby’s first literary festival and delighted to be working with Lindsay, other organisations and town centre businesses on this event.

"As always, the event is designed to increase town centre footfall and spend, raise awareness of town centre businesses, and offer residents and those from further afield some exciting, educational and quality entertainment, here in Rugby.

"If you are interested in putting on or hosting an event as part of the festival, please get in touch as soon as possible. We would also like to hear from anyone who may be interested in volunteering at festival events.”

Lindsay, said: “The idea for a Rugby Literary Festival has been around for a number of years so it is great that we have been able to get the first one off the ground with the help and support of Rugby First along with the local literary community.

"It promises to offer something entertaining, fun and educational for everyone so we hope that you will be able to join us at one of the many events!

Find out more about how you can get involved by visiting www.rugbyfirst.org or follow the pages on socials.