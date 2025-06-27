Fun-filled family celebration as Rugby Art Gallery and Museum turns 25
The Big Birthday Bash free party included everything from parkour to face-painting and street art to scientists on stilts.
Children and families from schools and community organisations worked with artist Kate Morris to create costumes and crafty creatures for a parade before the host of celebrations on Saturday.
Rugby Mayor Barbara Brown unveiled the latest addition to Rugby's iconic collection of contemporary British art.
She said: “'I’m so proud of RAGM and everything it does to enrich our community. What a brilliant celebration - vibrant, inclusive and exciting! Just what we love in Rugby.”
.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.