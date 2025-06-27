Fun-filled family celebration as Rugby Art Gallery and Museum turns 25

Families enjoyed a fun-filled celebration at Rugby Art Gallery and Museum at the weekend.

The Big Birthday Bash free party included everything from parkour to face-painting and street art to scientists on stilts.

Children and families from schools and community organisations worked with artist Kate Morris to create costumes and crafty creatures for a parade before the host of celebrations on Saturday.

Rugby Mayor Barbara Brown unveiled the latest addition to Rugby's iconic collection of contemporary British art.

She said: “'I’m so proud of RAGM and everything it does to enrich our community. What a brilliant celebration - vibrant, inclusive and exciting! Just what we love in Rugby.”

