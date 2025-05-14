Get health back on track with Rugby summer festival's 5k run

People in Rugby are invited to join together for a 5k run this summer.

The Love Rugby Festival’s Couch to 5K run starts and finishes at Whitehall Recreation Ground on Sunday, July 6, with the route through the town centre taking in iconic landmarks such as Rugby School, Caldecott Park and the Clock Tower.

Couch to 5K forms part of the NHS' Better Health programme and aims to guide novices from the couch to running five kilometres, one step at a time.

The run forms part of the Love Rugby Festival's celebration of sport in the borough, while promoting the festival theme of improving mental and physical health.

Families are invited to take part in the fun run.

Cllr Maggie O'Rourke, Rugby Borough Council portfolio holder for partnerships and wellbeing, said the Couch to 5K was a great opportunity for the community to join together and make positive steps towards better mental and physical wellbeing.

"While running has obvious benefits for physical health, research has repeatedly shown how running can improve mental health, with runners often referring to the 'runner's high'," Cllr O'Rourke added.

"The NHS has a free Couch to 5K app you can download from your app store which takes you through the nine-week programme, and we really want residents to sign up and start training for the big day."

The Love Rugby Festival Couch to 5K starts at 9am on Sunday, July 6.

Sign up at www.rugby.gov.uk/LoveRugby from next Friday (May 16).

To support the run, the council opens the Rugby Athletics Track, in Bruce Williams Way, for free training sessions from 7am to 9am and 9pm to 10pm, Monday to Friday, from now until the day of the run.

Runners just need to register attendance at the Queen's Diamond Jubilee Centre before taking to the track.

Cllr Neil Sandison, Rugby Borough Council's Liberal Democrat group spokesperson for partnerships and wellbeing, said: "The Love Rugby Festival Couch to 5K gives everyone the opportunity to come out and admire some of Rugby's most-loved landmarks and buildings while supporting a local community activity.

"Runners can follow the expert advice on the NHS app to help with the training, which supports both fitness and wellbeing, so what's not to love about this event?".

The Love Rugby Festival runs from Friday, June 20, to Sunday, July 6 and aims to create the borough's very own summer of love, with a packed programme featuring live music, theatre, art, heritage and sport.

Rugby Borough Council has organised the festival to create a sense of pride in the borough, boost footfall in the town centre and celebrate Rugby's diverse communities.

The Love Rugby Festival coincides with Rugby School's Festival on The Close and Warwickshire Open Studios' Summer Art Weeks festival.

The council plans to announce the full Love Rugby Festival line-up at www.rugby.gov.uk/LoveRugby once details have been finalised.