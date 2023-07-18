If you find yourself somewhere around Hillmorton on Saturday morning, you might want to call in at St George's in Paddox, where the church will be presenting its annual Community Fun Day.

This year the focus will be on the environment and a full programme of environmentally-friendly activities will be on offer.

Attractions include bouncy castle, refreshments, games, along with environmental stalls offering free goodies, including environment-friendly doggy poo bags.

Phil Hemsley, who is the organiser of the event.

There will also be a presentation on how to cut the cost of energy use in your home, with live data from the church's own solar panels. And for those who are a trending towards vegetarianism, there will be a demonstration of vegan cooking by someone who is very familiar with the tastes and varieties of vegan dishes.

If you ever wondered why people keep bees, you can learn the skills of bee keeping from a local expert and maybe pick up a jar of tasty honey while you are there.

Youngsters will be well catered for with an indoor play area and a selectionof craft activities, and there will be a fully functioning model railway, that is guaranteed to be a big attraction.

Throughout the day, there will be quizzes to test your knowledge of the environment, with prizes for the best answers. And, if you think you have a steady hand, you can have a go at Giant Jenga, or there is a pool table for those who can handle a cue and chess for the more cerebral.

And you can complete your day with a photographic reminder by sitting for a portrait in the church studio, taken by the Rugby Advertiser’s freelance photographer.

Organiser Phil Hemsley said: “This is an event for all ages in our community.

“There will be environment-friendly activities throughout the day, some organised by our Toddlers Group and Kids’ Club leaders and some organised by church members.

"It will be a fun day for the Paddox community, but all are welcome.”