Bronze medalist Kimberley Woods of Team Great Britain. Getty Images.

Olympic dreams have come true for Rugby’s kayak ace Kimberley Woods.

Kimberley has just won kayak cross bronze representing Great Britain in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The 28-year-old blazed through her quarter and semi-finals in first place and looked set to also dominate her final as she led at the half-way mark.

But a mistake allowed all three of her opponents to surge past her, and only the disqualification of Germany’s Elena Lilik allowed Woods to add to the bronze she had also claimed in the women’s K1 category earlier in the games.

She took bronze behind France’s Angele Hug who won silver and Australia’s Noemie Fox who claimed gold.