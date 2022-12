Good news for diners as new hygiene ratings are released in Leamington, Warwick and Whitnash

Twelve places have recently been inspected – with nine receiving five-star ratings

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 12 places in the Warwick district.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 12 places in the Warwick district.

And the good news is that most of them are rated five star - the best rating possible.

Advertisement

Here are the latest ratings, following the recent inspections:

• Rated 5: New Inn at 197 Leam Terrace, Leamington; rated on November 23

Advertisement

• Rated 5: Durham Ox at 111 Shrewley Common, Shrewley; rated on November 17

• Rated 5: Forget Me Not Cafe at 8 Clarendon Avenue, Leamington; rated on November 17

Advertisement

• Rated 5: Warwick Spice at 24 Smith Street, Warwick; rated on November 17

• Rated 5: McDonalds, Emscote Road, Warwick; rated on November 16

Advertisement

• Rated 5: Fat Pug at 23 Guys Cliffe Road, Leamington; rated on November 24

• Rated 5: Whitnash Sports and Social Club, Heathcote Road, Whitnash; rated on November 18

Advertisement

• Rated 5: Thomas James Hotel at 45-47 Bath Street, Leamington; rated on November 15

• Rated 5: Harbury Catch at Unit 5 Lower Heathcote Square, Vickers Way, Warwick; rated on November 10

Advertisement

• Rated 4: Eleven Spices at 11 Spencer Street, Leamington ; rated on October 24

• Rated 4: Capps [email protected] Tennis Court Club, 50 Bedford Street, Leamington; rated on October 21

Advertisement