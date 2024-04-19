Gruffalo makes way through deep, dark wood to meet Rugby fans on his birthday
25 years of The Gruffalo
Brave Rugby children came face to face with one of their favourite monsters this week.
The Gruffalo was in Rugby visiting nurseries and businesses to mark 25 years since his book was released.
He stopped off at Rugby Library and Hunt’s bookshop to promote the birthday edition of his book.
The edition has a shiny gold foil cover and includes fun bonus material - a must-have addition to the bookshelves of all Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler fans.