Gruffalo makes way through deep, dark wood to meet Rugby fans on his birthday

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Brave Rugby children came face to face with one of their favourite monsters this week.

The Gruffalo was in Rugby visiting nurseries and businesses to mark 25 years since his book was released.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He stopped off at Rugby Library and Hunt’s bookshop to promote the birthday edition of his book.