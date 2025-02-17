'Hands off Rugby Library': Hundreds back campaign to keep Sunday opening

Lucie Green
By Lucie Green

Senior reporter

Published 17th Feb 2025, 14:56 BST
Updated 17th Feb 2025, 15:06 BST

Hundreds of people are backing a campaign to fight cuts to Rugby’s Library service.

Warwickshire County Council plans to save money by reducing overall library opening times and closing the facility on Sundays.

Financial projections estimate £150,000 could be saved by making the changes over the next three years.

Karen Blackwell has set up a petition to halt the plans.

Joanne Gillibrand's children have used Rugby Library from an early age. This is a library picture of her daughter Freya.
Joanne Gillibrand's children have used Rugby Library from an early age. This is a library picture of her daughter Freya.

She said: “The proposed closure of Rugby, Nuneaton, and Leamington Libraries on Sundays poses a significant threat to the wellbeing of our community.

"Libraries serve as critical resources offering a wide range of services to all community members, especially families and the most vulnerable among us. They provide access to knowledge, technology, and a safe, quiet place for study and enrichment. Closing the libraries on a Sunday would limit the availability of these essential services.”

Rugby mum Joanne Gillbrand said: “I have seen the decline of local community libraries over the years. It saddens me, as a mother and as someone who cares about our community.

“Libraries are one of the most important spaces in any community. Having worked for Leicester Libraries, I loved my time there I can honestly say that their services are beyond just books.”

Joanne said Rugby Library has helped her in so many ways.

“I attended a group about bereavement when my father-in-law passed away,” she said.

"I took my twins to rhyming classes. I have enjoyed all the installations and meeting world class artists. I use the space to research my work, to connect with the world outside of my normal environment, to teach my children about culture and so much more .

“Our library, as with all libraries are a hub in the community that goes beyond the books on the shelves.”

Joanne uses Rugby Library on Sundays and praised the staff.

She said: “I feel this resource needs to be expanded upon not cut back.

“When centres for community-based activities disappear we create problems in the welfare of society as a whole. I am appalled by the suggestions that have been proposed and hope that it is reconsidered.

"Please keep Rugby Library open on Sundays.”

We have contacted Warwickshire County Council for a comment.

To sign the petition visit, https://www.change.org/p/stop-the-proposed-sunday-closures-of-rugby-nuneaton-leamington-libraries

