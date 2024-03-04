Hard work pays off as popular club near Rugby sails its ways to success

Draycote Water SC wins Club of the Year 2024. PIcture: Paul Wyeth

Hard work has paid off for a club near Rugby that’s sailed its way to success in a national competition.

Draycote Water Sailing Club has been crowned Royal Yachting Association’s Club of the Year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The trophy was presented by Olympic sailing gold medallist Eilidh McIntyre.

Jess wins YJA Young Sailor of the Year.

The RYA received numerous of applications from clubs across the UK for the awards, with 14 exceptional finalists selected for their outstanding contribution to the sport and their communities.

Draycote Water Sailing Club won the Young Person’s category and was then announced as the winner of the overall title to the delight of its members.

Commodore William Whittaker said: “It’s brilliant. This represents ten years of hard work to develop the club and we are now seeing our youth and juniors enjoying sailing on a daily and weekly basis.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We are so pleased to win Club of the Year and it means a lot to our dedicated volunteers and staff who’ve helped us to achieve this pinnacle award.

"Our fantastic young members will also be very proud because they’ve contributed to this success as well.”

RYA Awards Panel member Janet Viney said: “We were impressed with how Draycote Water Sailing Club hasn’t stood still and by introducing new opportunities, its young membership has kept coming back to enjoy all the club has to offer.”