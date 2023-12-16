Have you seen missing Binley Woods teenager Milly Keevil?
Police are appealing for help in finding a girl missing from Binley Woods.
They are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of Milly Keevil who was reported missing on Wednesday (December 13) and hasn't been seen or heard from since.
The 17-year-old is described as white, around 5ft 3in tall, with long mousey brown hair.
She's thought to have been wearing cream/beige combat trousers, a black puffer coat and a cream-coloured scarf when she disappeared.Milly is from Binley Woods but also has connections to the West Midlands - specifically Solihull and Birmingham city centre.
If you've seen Milly or know where she might be, contact Warwickshire Police as soon as possible.