The 17-year-old is described as white, around 5ft 3in tall, with long mousey brown hair

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for help in finding a girl missing from Binley Woods.

They are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of Milly Keevil who was reported missing on Wednesday (December 13) and hasn't been seen or heard from since.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 17-year-old is described as white, around 5ft 3in tall, with long mousey brown hair.

Have you seen Milly?

She's thought to have been wearing cream/beige combat trousers, a black puffer coat and a cream-coloured scarf when she disappeared.Milly is from Binley Woods but also has connections to the West Midlands - specifically Solihull and Birmingham city centre.