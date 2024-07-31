Have you seen missing Nuneaton teenager?

By The Newsroom
Published 31st Jul 2024, 15:29 BST
Updated 31st Jul 2024, 15:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Concerns are growing for a missing Nuneaton teenager.

Katie, 17, was reported missing on Friday (26 July) and officers are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare.

She also has connections to Birmingham, Hertfordshire, Liverpool and London.

She's described as white, around 5ft 5in tall, of average build, with long brown hair.

If you think you've seen her or know where she might be, contact police quoting number 389 of 26 July.