Have you seen missing Nuneaton teenager?
Concerns are growing for a missing Nuneaton teenager.
Katie, 17, was reported missing on Friday (26 July) and officers are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare.
She also has connections to Birmingham, Hertfordshire, Liverpool and London.
She's described as white, around 5ft 5in tall, of average build, with long brown hair.
If you think you've seen her or know where she might be, contact police quoting number 389 of 26 July.