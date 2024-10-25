Hee-haw! Maisie gets a kick from giving Rugby donkeys a Halloween makeover

Lucie Green
By Lucie Green

Senior reporter

Published 25th Oct 2024, 15:16 BST
Updated 25th Oct 2024, 16:06 BST
A schoolgirl from Rugby has been busy getting people in the mood for Halloween.

Maisie Bailey has once again worked her magic on the famous Rugby donkeys.

The schoolgirl was given a helping hand by mum Corinna to give William, Webb and Ellis, their creepy new looks in time for October 31.

In 2004 Banbury artist David Gosling was commissioned to create the three donkey sculpture in the Newbold Road ‘donkey paddock’ to welome visitors to the town.

