Hee-haw! Maisie gets a kick from giving Rugby donkeys a Halloween makeover

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A schoolgirl from Rugby has been busy getting people in the mood for Halloween.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Maisie Bailey has once again worked her magic on the famous Rugby donkeys.

The schoolgirl was given a helping hand by mum Corinna to give William, Webb and Ellis, their creepy new looks in time for October 31.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2004 Banbury artist David Gosling was commissioned to create the three donkey sculpture in the Newbold Road ‘donkey paddock’ to welome visitors to the town.

Have you dressed your house or business for Halloween? We want to see them. Email [email protected]