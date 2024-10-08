Hillmorton crafters create 'boo-tiful' Halloween-themed postbox topper

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Halloween is nearly upon us and Rugby people are getting in the spooky spirit.

Members of Deerings Road WI are behind the new postbox topper in Hillmorton.

The Postman Pat creation is now gone to make way for the witching season.

Visitors can enjoy the scarily good art by the Post Office in High Street, Hillmorton.

The spooky new postbox topper.

It features witches, spiders, pumpkins and monsters.

Alison Latham, who helped make the topper, said: “It’s nice and bright to help make people smile.”

Have you spotted any postbox toppers in Rugby? Let us know. Email [email protected]