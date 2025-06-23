In pictures: Celebrating love, diversity, and community at Rugby Pride

On this occasion their best laid plans did not go awry but was rewarded with warm sunshine and the support of over 200 local supporters.

They came with painted faces; they dressed in rainbow costumes, and they amassed around the clock tower holding banners and placards high.

Their destination was Caldecott Park, via a town centre ramble, where an afternoon of picnic celebration was waiting.

However, before they set off on Saturday, a mild altercation ensued between the organisers and local MP John Slinger, over the Warwickshire Pride’s insistence that representatives of political parties were not welcome.

When asked to comment, Dan Browne, Chair of Warwickshire Pride, said: “The issue between myself and John Slinger, is over the harm that the current government is causing to trans-people.

"Earlier this year, we decided not to permit any political parties to attend our events, which means that MPs are not permitted to attend.”

John explained that he was there, not only as Rugby’s MP but also as a member of his local community, keen to learn about the issues that concern local

people.

“I attended Rugby Pride to show my support. I was unaware that politicians were not welcome this year. I will always be available to discuss any issues with any of my constituents.”

With political Issues apparently resolved, the march set off in noisy progress along Sheep Street, attracting the attention of drinkers from town centre pubs who came out to witness the passing parade, some cheering and raising their glass in support. Then onto Caldecott Park where the party mood continued until late in the afternoon.

Dan said: “Today’s march was a success which only goes to show why Pride is important. Celebrating who we are and living queer joy is vital too. We need these positives. We need that joy and euphoria. But we cannot forget why pride started and why it needs to remain a protest.”

1 . Rugby Pride Colourful celebration in Rugby. Photo: Patrick Joyce

2 . Rugby Pride The march through Rugby town centre. Photo: Patrick Joyce

3 . Rugby Pride Guests enjoyed a picnic in the park. Photo: Patrick Joyce

4 . Rugby Pride Celebrating Pride in Rugby. Photo: Patrick Joyce