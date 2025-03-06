In pictures: Children in Rugby show off their magical and marvellous creations for World Book Day 2025

Lucie Green
By Lucie Green

Senior reporter

Published 6th Mar 2025, 17:10 BST
Updated 7th Mar 2025, 18:24 BST
Children in Rugby have been celebrating World Book Day 2025 by getting dressed up in bright, beautiful and crazy costumes.

Thursday, March 6, marks World Book Day so children across the borough have been getting dressed up as their favourite characters.

From Harry Potter to Paddington, there is a wide variety of costumes on display this year.

We’d liked to thank everyone who sent their photos in – we received more than 100.

Take a look through at these great World Book Day costumes.

Birthday boy Zack is 9 today. Happy Birthday Zack.

1. World Book Day 2025

Birthday boy Zack is 9 today. Happy Birthday Zack. Photo: Submitted

Lyla, 3, as Janet from The Smeds and The Smoos.

2. World Book Day 2025

Lyla, 3, as Janet from The Smeds and The Smoos. Photo: Submitted

Esmee, 9, looks purr-fect.

3. World Book Day 2025

Esmee, 9, looks purr-fect. Photo: Submitted

Auggie from Wonder.

4. World Book Day 2025

Auggie from Wonder. Photo: Submitted

