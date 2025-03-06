In pictures: Children in Rugby show off their magical and marvellous creations for World Book Day 2025

Thursday, March 6, marks World Book Day so children across the borough have been getting dressed up as their favourite characters.
From Harry Potter to Paddington, there is a wide variety of costumes on display this year.
We’d liked to thank everyone who sent their photos in – we received more than 100.
Take a look through at these great World Book Day costumes.
1 / 10
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.