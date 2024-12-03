The church has now opened its doors for the annual Christmas Tree Festival and this year’s theme is Christmas with Nature.

Resident Sandra Gibson said: “One of the unexpected delights of going along to the recent Candlelit Concert at St Andrew’s was the beautiful array of festive Christmas trees.

“Do go along and have a look - any money raised is being donated to Our Jay's to support the installation of local defibrillators.”

The festival is open from 10am to 2pm weekdays and from 10am to noon on Saturdays. The cafe is also open.

Kirsty Chaplin, organiser of the festival, said: “The idea behind the theme is lots of pine cones, fruit, red currants, oranges and clementines, horse chestnuts, holly leaves, mistle toe, snow flakes, robins, cinnamon, bundles of sticks, nuts and seeds, herbs like rosemary, sage and cloves etc. This theme fits with the church’s eco values."

1 . Christmas Tree Festival Enjoy the trees at St Andrew's. Photo: Sandra Gibson

2 . Christmas Tree Festival 'We Three Kings'. Photo: Sandra Gibson

3 . Christmas Tree Festival Catch a little seasonal sparkle. Photo: Sandra Gibson

4 . Christmas Tree Festival Festive atmosphere at St Andrew's Church. Photo: Sandra Gibson