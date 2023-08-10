Register
IN PICTURES: Grease is the word as young cast deliver electrifying show in Rugby

Musical blows roof off Rugby Theatre
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 10th Aug 2023, 14:02 BST
Updated 10th Aug 2023, 15:13 BST

Those Summer Nights at Rugby Theatre are a sell-out.

And it’s easy to see why.

A cast of more than 80 are involved in Grease: The Musical for Rugby Theatre’s youth project.

The show features much-loved hit songs as it tells the iconic story of leather-clad Danny and girl-next-door Sandy, who fall in love over the summer holidays.

With Wednesday’s opening night being a year and a day since Olivia Newton-John died, the production is also billed as a tribute to her.

The young cast perform for the dance off.

1. Dance off

The young cast perform for the dance off. Photo: Rugby Theatre

Cheerleaders on the stage of Rugby Theatre.

2. Three cheers for youth project

Cheerleaders on the stage of Rugby Theatre. Photo: Rugby Theatre

Sandy and Danny promise they'll be together forever.

3. We Go Together

Sandy and Danny promise they'll be together forever. Photo: Rugby Theatre

Young performers wow audience.

4. Summer lovin'

Young performers wow audience. Photo: Rugby Theatre

