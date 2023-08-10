IN PICTURES: Grease is the word as young cast deliver electrifying show in Rugby
Musical blows roof off Rugby Theatre
Those Summer Nights at Rugby Theatre are a sell-out.
And it’s easy to see why.
A cast of more than 80 are involved in Grease: The Musical for Rugby Theatre’s youth project.
The show features much-loved hit songs as it tells the iconic story of leather-clad Danny and girl-next-door Sandy, who fall in love over the summer holidays.
With Wednesday’s opening night being a year and a day since Olivia Newton-John died, the production is also billed as a tribute to her.
