IN PICTURES: Grease is the word as young cast deliver electrifying show in Rugby

Musical blows roof off Rugby Theatre

Those Summer Nights at Rugby Theatre are a sell-out.

And it’s easy to see why.

A cast of more than 80 are involved in Grease: The Musical for Rugby Theatre’s youth project.

The show features much-loved hit songs as it tells the iconic story of leather-clad Danny and girl-next-door Sandy, who fall in love over the summer holidays.

With Wednesday’s opening night being a year and a day since Olivia Newton-John died, the production is also billed as a tribute to her.

