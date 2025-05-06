In pictures: Miles of smiles as thousands turn out for Rugby Spring Fair

More than 4,000 guests headed to Whitehall Recreation Ground to enjoy a day of family fun after a six year break due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Rotary Clubs of Rugby teamed up with the Rugby Round Table, Rugby 41 Club and Rugby Heritage Lions to organise the event.

Visitors dressed in red, white and blue to kick off celebrations to mark the 80th anniversary of VE day and be entertained by live music, performances by local youth groups and a dog show.

Simon Maguire, Project Manager for the event, said “We could not have achieved so much without the support of another 40 volunteers on the day and the companies that supported us with sponsorship and advertising donations – in particular our activity sponsors A&M Health, Bloor Homes, David Gilkes Removals, Hinckley and Rugby Building Society and Vets for Pets."

Provisional figures show that £14,000 has been raised to distribute to Myton Hospice, New Directions, Hill Street, Rugby Food Bank, Grand Mentors, The Survivors Trust and Zoe’s Place.

There were 60 stalls which gave charities, local groups and small businesses the opportunity to showcase their organisations.

Rugby Mayor Simon Ward formally opened the event in the presence of Standard Bearers from the Royal British Legion and Rugby Sea Cadets and dignitaries from the organising Clubs.

The public observed a one minute silence as a mark of respect for those who have fallen fighting for our freedom.

The organising team of 15 volunteers planned the event to be run as a community day for all the family which would also raise funds for the charities which their clubs have chosen to support.

Simon added: "We would also like to thank Rugby Borough Council for all their support planning to make this a safe event, for allowing us to use Whitehall Recreation Ground and providing free parking for visitors in the John Barford Car Park.

“We have received great feedback from lots of members of the public and stallholders we look forward to planning another event next year.”

1 . Rugby Spring Fair 2025 Families have fun on the field. Photo: Patrick Joyce

2 . Rugby Spring Fair 2025 VE Day celebrations took place at the fair. Photo: Warren Strickland

3 . Rugby Spring Fair 2025 Young people put on displays. Photo: Warren Strickland

4 . Rugby Spring Fair 2025 Raising money for Our Jay Foundation. Photo: Patrick Joyce