In pictures: Mouth-watering delights, vibrant music, and family fun at Rugby Food Festival

Rugby’s annual Spring Food Festival proved yet again to be successful in attracting a large crowd with more than 45 stalls lined up along both sides of Regent Street to showcase the best and tastiest of sweet and savoury goodies.

All tastes were catered for at Saturday’s festival, including popular vegetarian favourites and a selection of fast-food treats.

Returning, for the fifth year, was the celebrated German Sausage Stall.

They did a roaring trade with their sizzling hot-dogs smothered in caramelised onions.

And for those whose pallet was drawn to the Caribbean, there was a selection of sizzling curry goat and jerk chicken dishes at the Jamaican Street Food Stall.

To wash it all down, Rugby Distillery were on hand with a selection of beers and spirits that helped quench even the most parched thirst.

An expanded line-up of local musicians and street performers was a welcome addition this year.

At Saint George’s Garden, there was a full cast of performers that included Sam Flack and Rosie and Ben. While, just across the road in Bank Street, a sizeable crowd had turned up to enjoy watching and participating in traditional circus skills.

Also in the Bank Street Performance Tent, local musician, Joe Davis, was wowing the crowd with his self-penned songs, while accompanying himself on keyboard.

He also performed his stylish interpretations of a few modern jazz favourites on the alto-saxophone.

Popular sing-along pop and rock music was provided by the mass chorus of Rock Choir, a collection of local voices led by Mark O’Malley, who is a seasoned performer, actor and

professional stage and recording artist.

Rugby Mayor, Simon Ward said, “It was great to see so many people out enjoying themselves at Rugby Spring Food and Drink Festival; there were so many culinary delights on offer.

"It was another occasion when the community really comes together with lots of local volunteers supporting the event.”

Rugby First Business Director, Linda Lowne, was pleased with how the day went.

She said. “As always, this event has proved to be very popular with stallholders and with the local people. We estimate that several thousand attended the event which will have had a significant impact on the town centre economy.”

The next big town centre event will be Rugby Spring Fair on Monday, May 5, at Whitehall Recreation Ground from 11am – 5pm, then Rugby Bikefest on May 18.

1 . Rugby Food & Drink Festival Singers brighten the day. Photo: Patrick Joyce

2 . Rugby Food & Drink Festival World Famous German Sausage Stall. Photo: Patrick Joyce

3 . Rugby Food & Drink Festival Liam, from Jamaica Street Food, ready for action Photo: Patrick Joyce