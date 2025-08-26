In pictures: Rugby people celebrate love and friendship to mark Ukraine Independence Day

The service was followed by a timely demonstration of world-wide solidarity, when the congregation moved outdoors to link hands in a circle to form a ‘live human chain’ to signify unity and support for Ukraine.

The church service was well attended by a congregation who listened in respectful silence to a service of remembrance and hope, delivered by the reverends Canon Edmund Newey and Alison Baxter.

In his welcoming address, the Rev Canon Newey said: “It is a huge privilege to host members and friends of Rugby’s Ukrainian community, who are here today to mark Ukraine’s Independence Day.

"This service is an opportunity to remember those who have given their lives in this cruel conflict. We pray for a just and peaceful future.”

Commenting on the difficulties suffered by Ukrainian families since the start of the war, and the atrocities over the past few days and weeks, Anna Nepip-Frankis, Chair of the Rugby Branch of the Association of Ukrainians, said: “Today, as Ukraine fights for its freedom and territorial integrity, we feel the value ofindependence more sharply than ever.

"That is why Independence Day is not only a celebration for us, but also a reminder of each of our responsibilities before Ukraine.”

Rugby Mayor Barbara Brown was clearly moved by the spirit and the focus of the experience.

Speaking after the ceremony, she said. “The strength and resilience of the Ukrainian community shone through as we saw candles of hope and peace lighted by children from the community.

"We listened in awe when the Schedryk Choir performed a selection of popular Ukrainian music, and we held our breath when the beautiful voice of Maria Lobanova filled the space with the Ukrainian folksong, ‘What a moonlight night’.”

1 . Ukraine Independence Day Anna Nepip Frankis, Revd Alison Baxter,Mayor Barbara Brown, Revd. Canon Edmund Newey, Anna Kovkova. Photo: Patrick Joyce

2 . Ukraine Independence Day Members of Schedryk Choir, who entertained the congregation at St Andrew's Church service. Photo: Patrick Joyce

3 . Ukraine Independence Day Soloist Maria Lobanova, singing 'A Moonlight Night'. Photo: Patrick Joyce

4 . Ukraine Independence Day The Revd Alison Baxter, Mayor Barbara Brown, Revd. Canon Edmund Newey Photo: Patrick Joyce