In pictures: These adorable Rugby rescue dogs are looking for loving forever homes

Do you have room in your heart and your home for one of these adorable Rugby rescue dogs?

They have found themselves at Pawprints Dog Rescue through not fault of their own.

Anita Twigger, head of operations at Pawprints Dog Rescue, has provided us with the following information about the dogs.

“Rocket, who is approximately 13 months is an outstanding boy. As a husky, he has the friendliest and outgoing nature. Such a gentle boy, Rocket is our ‘stooge’ dog for testing all newcomers for their dog friendliness. He has many canine buddies at the centre from the smallest Jack Russell to the largest Cane Corso.

“He is a perfect guide for nervous or new dogs on their first offsite adventures, always checking in with them that they are OK. With humans he is very loving and affectionate. He could live with dogs and older dog savvy kids but definitely no cats.

“Charlie: who is apprixmately 2 years old, came to us in such a dreadful state. It took us six months to nurse him back to full health.

“His immune system had been so badly battered, he was on a merry-go-round starting with deep-seated infections that we’d just sort and as soon as meds ceased, would occur again. Thankfully, he has been all clear for six months now and is developing into a really entertaining character. Charlie is a big water baby, he loved all the flooded areas a couple of weeks ago and is hilarious to watch as he splashes around.

“Charlie be better as an only dog so his new owner can focus on one-to-one with him. He can be quite boisterous, but walks well on a lead. He is highly intelligent and would benefit from a home knowledgeable with the breed who would continue his training.

“He cannot live with kids or cats. Charlies best friend is Rocket – they play hard for long periods of time. Charlie could walk with other dogs but ideally needs to be the only dog in the home.

"Lucy: We rarely advise that some dogs don’t need much exercise, but this almost 5-year-old couch potato is the exception to that rule. A bimble around the block twice a day would suit her, although she does like her outings to dog friendly café’s providing there is dog cake or a puppacino on the menu.

“Lucy doesn’t like all dogs, and for that reason would not be suitable to live with another dog. She would prefer a quiet retirement home than any with children. Lucy is currently in a foster home and her foster mum says she is really excellent company. Lucy is an English Bulldog cross. She is very affectionate and loves cuddles and snuggles.

“Supercute Olaf is just over 2.5 years old and has had an unsettled life in the past year. He thrives on human company and due to some separation anxiety, would need somebody home for the majority of the day to work on this with him, along with house training. He has lived with younger children in the past but he can be reactive with some other dogs.

"Olaf does have skin issues that most Frenchies inherently have so his new owners will need to be aware this may need ongoing treatment. He loves to snuggle up on a sofa with you and humans are everything to him.

“Gomez: This happy, lovely 18 month old boy has very sadly had his once beautiful ears mutilated – cropped in the name of fashion – so his appearance can be off-putting to some. But never judge a book by its cover, as they say. “Gomez is a favourite with all the staff and volunteers at kennels, he is a gentle giant. He walks lovely with other dogs but can sometimes get over the top when playing.

"He walks beautifully on the lead, and travels well in the car. He is very eager to learn new things (especially when treats are involved) and will pick up new tricks very quickly. Cane Corso’s are not banned breeds and do not require muzzling in public or exemption.

"Due purely to his size and bouncy nature, he could live with older kids but we do not advise younger ones that may be knocked over. He cannot live with cats.

"Gomez came in with Tisha, but we realise trying to rehome two large breeds together is nigh on impossible. He may be able to live with another dog of a similar size, but that would be subject to meet-and-greets.

“Tish is another Cane Corso who arrived with us along with Gomez above. She is approx. 2.5 years old. She had infected “cherry eyes” when she first arrived with us and underwent multiple surgeries to fix them. During all that time, daily and multiple eye drops, constant visits to the vets, the operations and recovery – she just rolled over for belly rubs and was the perfect patient. Whilst Tish knows Gomez, she would not want to live with another dog and is definitely not a fan of cats. However, she could live with older dog-savvy kids.

“Tish walks beautifully on the lead but can be wary of other dogs while out walking and would benefit from ongoing training to help her deal with this – however she is easily distracted with tasty treats!

“Arthur is an older boy and really just wants a retirement home. He is an Ambull and so he is a big chap but has an equally bigger heart. Please note, Arthur is not an XL and is not required to be muzzled or exempted. At 8 years old, he can still surprise you with his energy around treats and he takes food so very nicely its tempting to keep feeding him….his favourite pastime.

"He is looking for a quiet home, no kids, no dogs, due to his prey drive he cannot live with cats. Arthur was not walked in his previous life and has never socialised with dogs and is extremely strong on the lead. He has so much love to give to the right human who is used to handling larger dogs.

“Maisie: Can you help Maisie as a foster or adopter? Maisie is one of our latest arrivals. Very sadly, her owner passed away a few days after Christmas and she stayed in the house alone until she came to us (family feeding her). She is 13 years old and is the tiniest staffy we have ever seen. Due to her age, we would love to find Maisie a quiet foster home so she doesn’t have to spend too long in kennels. Please contact us if you have a cat/dog/kid free home and would like some company. Under our foster scheme, we cover the cost of food/medication/anything needed.

“At just under 2 years old, Cruz is learning to trust humans again after what must have been a traumatic past. He is a lurcher, but quite near to being greyhound sized – he is a very gentle soul and walks lovely on the lead. He is looking for a calm adult only home with no other pets. His new owners will have patience and understanding of traumatised dogs and give him the space he needs to adapt to a new life. He is absolutely stunning in looks and soul.

“Emma is under 2 years old and is a lively, energetic girl. She is very sweet and friendly with humans, but unfortunately does not socialise well with other dogs. For this reason, she has been muzzle trained.

"She has not had much experience of walking in her past life and she can be nervous of large vehicles and strange noises/objects so a home in a quieter location would suit her very much. She is an active girl and definitely won’t want to be a couch potato like Lucy! No dogs or cats, older dog-savvy kids would be OK.

“Six month old Mocha is a large crossbreed who is looking for a really understanding home. We don’t know his background as he came in as a stray, but we do know that his is not thriving in kennels and is stressed and frustrated. Another dog that has had no socialisation or walks in his past and so finds everything strange. He exhibits the usual puppy behaviour mouthing, jumping up etc, but these should be easy to resolve with kind, force free training. He would not be suitable to live with other pets or kids.

"He needs a home with owner home most of the day as he suffers from separation anxiety – his adopters would need to be willing to work with a force-free behaviourist to help resolve issues. Once he has overcome his fears, has benefitted from ongoing training, Mocha is going to make a superb dog – he would ideally love an active home.

“To register an interest in any of our dogs please visit our website www.pawprintsdogrescue.org/current-dogs/ visit the dog’s profile and click on ’adopt me’. Our adoption co-ordinator will then be in touch.

“All Pawprints dogs come fully vaccinated, treated for parasites, are neutered (or under a neutering contract which we cover the cost of), four weeks free insurance, are signed off from vets for health. Visits are strictly by appointment with our adoption co-ordinator.”

