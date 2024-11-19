In pictures: Thousands turn out for seasonal fun at Rugby's Christmas switch-on

Lauren Henry, Kimberley Woods and Chelsie Giles said they were ‘honoured’ to be invited to push the big red button at the annual event.

They were joined by musicians The Mockingjays plus memorable performances by Thea Watson and Courthouse.

The cast of this year’s Five Star Theatre’s pantomime production, Jack and the Beanstalk, escaped from nearby rehearsals and took to the streets, despite the rain.

Dressed in costume and playing in character, they made an impromptu appearance among the revellers to promote their Benn Hall show.

“We will be opening on 29 December,” called out The Crooked Man.

“So, book early!”

Rugby Mayor, Cllr Simon Ward, joined in with the celebrations and said afterwards: “This year’s Christmas lights switch on was a real celebration of local talent.

“We enjoyed sparkling entertainment from local musicians, and dancer and, of course we had with us our very own inspirational Olympians, Chelsie Giles, Kimberley Woods and Lauren Henry to switch on the lights.

"They told me It was the first time that all three had met in person. I was happy to make the introductions.”

The festive family annual event, delivered by Rugby First on behalf of Rugby Borough Council, included a full programme of live music and dance, funfair, children’s entertainment, street food and stalls.

Linda Lowne, Rugby First Business Director, said: “The Christmas Light Switch-On is the biggest annual event in Rugby town centre. Thousands of people come into the town to enjoy the event and provide a much-welcomed boost to the town centre economy, through shopping, eating and drinking.”

