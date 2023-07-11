Internationally-acclaimed identical twin artists stage exhibition at Rugby Art Gallery and Museum

As identical twins, and proud members of the LGBTQIA+ community, they have a deep fascination with examining who they are and where they belong

Internationally-acclaimed artists – The Jackson Twins – will stage their latest exhibition at Rugby Art Gallery and Museum

Running from July 19-29, the exhibition explores themes of identity, individuality and the twins’ place in contemporary society.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As identical twins, and proud members of the LGBTQIA+ community, Karl and Ian have a deep fascination with examining who they are and where they belong.

The Jackson twins.

Through their elaborate, photographic, self portraits and the use of costume, prosthetics, drag and role play, they invite the viewer to do the same.

Diplotreia : The Pantheon of Duality, the twins’ first exhibition in more than ten years, consists of a series of portraits that focus on the intricate world of human identity by combining Carl Jung’s theory of archetypes with visuals inspired by Greek mythology.

Karl Jackson said: “Through transforming ourselves into characters such as The Lover, The Hero and The Sage, we aim to make the viewer reflect upon the multi-faceted nature of their identities, and think about the roles they adopt as they navigate daily life.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Working collaboratively on their art practice for more than 20 years, The Jackson twins’ work has been shown both nationally and internationally, with exhibitions in London (UK), Sydney, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

A taste of their work.

Diplotreia : The Pantheon of Duality will be on show at Floor One Gallery. The Jackson Twins will also be hosting a ‘Meet the Artists’