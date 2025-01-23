'It has been a critical time for us': Fresh hope for Rugby centre threatened with closure

The Percival Guildhouse.

A charity-run education centre in Rugby which is threatened with closure hopes it can be saved.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staff at The Percival Guildhouse, in St Matthew’s Street, are working hard to turnaround the business.

The venture, which celebrates its centenary this year, had been dealt a near-fatal blow by Covid-19 which had decimated enrolment numbers since 2020, forcing the Guildhouse to draw on its financial reserves to survive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But now, thanks to the generous support of its loyal and enthusiastic student base and success in securing long-term loans from external sources, the Guildhouse has the financial cushion for 2025 needed to act urgently to restore its fortunes.

Rob Close, Chairman of the Guildhouse Trustees, said: “It has been – and remains - a critical time for us.

"We have tremendous support from our students and members and now the drive is on to make sure that everyone in Rugby knows about us; to expand our curriculum of full-time courses and day workshops and attract new tutors to join the experts we have already delivering the best in adult education and wellbeing.

"We need to see a significant increase in student numbers for the autumn term starting in September.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Guildhouse was opened in 1925 in the former home of antiquarian, Matthew Holbeche Bloxam, now a Grade II listed building, situated next to the Rugby Library, Art Gallery & Museum.

Former pupils of Rugby School, the Old Rugbeians, had raised the funds to launch the venture in memory of Dr John Percival, a former headmaster and great advocate of adult education.

Throughout its history it has required additional support to supplement income from students. And, it has come close to closure in the past when back in the 1980s all external municipal and institutional funding was withdrawn.

Then, as now, students and members rallied and secured its future.

“There is nothing else like us in Warwickshire,” said Rob.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The range of courses we offer from art, craft, wellbeing, history to languages and so much more are about learning for fun. They appeal to all ages, not hint of an exam, and create communities of people who enjoy learning together."

He said together with learning, people make lifelong friends at the centre.

Rob added: "Our challenge, as Rugby continues to grow, is to make sure people know about us, about all that we offer and that we ensure our programme of courses keeps pace with current trends, while maintaining tried and tested favourites.

“Those who come to courses here are passionate about the Guildhouse and say must not fail. The Trustees and loyal staff agree and, with the help of volunteers, we are working flat out to ensure we are fit for another 100 years, remaining the adult education jewel in Rugby’s crown.”

To find out more about the Percival Guildhouse, visit https://percival-guildhouse.co.uk/