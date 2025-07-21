"It was the best attended Hamplified in 14 years": Rain didn't put off festival-goers in Rugby

Lucie Green
By Lucie Green

Senior reporter

Published 21st Jul 2025, 11:05 BST
Updated 21st Jul 2025, 11:32 BST
A bit of drizzle didn’t stop crowds flocking to the one and only Hamplified Festival in Rugby at the weekend.

Organisers made it clear on Saturday that the show would definitely go on – whatever the weather.

Guests enjoyed bands, DJs, ten 7's teams, bars, food vendors, face-painting and games.

One of the organisers, Rob Low, said: “This was probably the best attended Hamplified in the last 14 years.

"We had a really positive response to all the bands, vendors and volunteers alike.

"A massive thank you to St Andrews Chairman Kalum Goodfellow, the organisation committee and all the club volunteers on Friday, Saturday and Sunday; they were stars."

Performers included Simon Hands, DJ Kyle and DJ House Masta; Sweet Medusa; The Passerines; Izzie Porter and The Plums; Big Family; Dead Frequency and Second Vasectomy.

Rob added: "All the acts were properly brilliant. The Great Central Oasis set was a real highlight.”

He said the festival was inspired by friend and co-founder Andy Smith who injured himself seriously playing rugby.

Rob added: “We would like to say a massive thanks to the punters too; they came in the rain and stayed through the sunshine.”

Proceeds go to the Matt Hampson Foundation which supports young people seriously injured through sport.

There’s still time to donate to the Matt Hampson Foundation by visiting https://donate.stripe.com/14A5kD2TI0ZcazjgjOcZa0u

Proceeds were still being counted at the time of publishing this story.

Crowds dance and enjoy the festival.

1. Hamplified 2025

Crowds dance and enjoy the festival. Photo: Hamplified team

Performers entertain the crowds.

2. Hamplified 2025

Performers entertain the crowds. Photo: Hamplified team

Families turn out to have fun in the rain and sun.

3. Hamplified 2025

Families turn out to have fun in the rain and sun. Photo: Hamplified team

Second Vasectomy wow the crowds.

4. Hamplified 2025

Second Vasectomy wow the crowds. Photo: Hamplified

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:RugbyAndy SmithOrganisers
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice