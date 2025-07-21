"It was the best attended Hamplified in 14 years": Rain didn't put off festival-goers in Rugby

Organisers made it clear on Saturday that the show would definitely go on – whatever the weather.

Guests enjoyed bands, DJs, ten 7's teams, bars, food vendors, face-painting and games.

One of the organisers, Rob Low, said: “This was probably the best attended Hamplified in the last 14 years.

"We had a really positive response to all the bands, vendors and volunteers alike.

"A massive thank you to St Andrews Chairman Kalum Goodfellow, the organisation committee and all the club volunteers on Friday, Saturday and Sunday; they were stars."

Performers included Simon Hands, DJ Kyle and DJ House Masta; Sweet Medusa; The Passerines; Izzie Porter and The Plums; Big Family; Dead Frequency and Second Vasectomy.

Rob added: "All the acts were properly brilliant. The Great Central Oasis set was a real highlight.”

He said the festival was inspired by friend and co-founder Andy Smith who injured himself seriously playing rugby.

Rob added: “We would like to say a massive thanks to the punters too; they came in the rain and stayed through the sunshine.”

Proceeds go to the Matt Hampson Foundation which supports young people seriously injured through sport.

There’s still time to donate to the Matt Hampson Foundation by visiting https://donate.stripe.com/14A5kD2TI0ZcazjgjOcZa0u

Proceeds were still being counted at the time of publishing this story.

1 . Hamplified 2025 Crowds dance and enjoy the festival. Photo: Hamplified team

2 . Hamplified 2025 Performers entertain the crowds. Photo: Hamplified team

3 . Hamplified 2025 Families turn out to have fun in the rain and sun. Photo: Hamplified team