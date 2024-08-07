"It's brought a splash of colour to town": Full steam ahead for new artwork in Rugby
Rugby Art Gallery and Museum joined forces with artist Clare Pentlow for the public art project, which now decorates security hoardings erected at the council's former property repairs depot in Albert Street.
During the project, Clare hosted a series of workshops where participants were encouraged to explore the theme of 'routes and connections' - both in terms of travelling by train and the 'roots' which connect residents to Rugby.
The artwork features favourite views and personal memories of the borough as viewed from a train carriage, with each carriage 'window' capturing a different scene.
Nearly 100 pupils from Northlands School, Rugby Free School, Riverside Academy and Brooke School contributed to the project, together with members of the Benn Partnership Centre's Express Arts Group, visitors to Rugby Art Gallery and Museum, and asylum seekers currently being accommodated in the borough.
Cllr Maggie O'Rourke, Rugby Borough Council portfolio holder for partnerships and wellbeing, said: "This community project was backed by Government funding and has given dozens of school pupils and residents the opportunity to contribute to a piece of public art which celebrates both the borough and its railway history.
"It's brought a splash of colour to the main commuter walking route from the railway station to the heart of the town centre and transformed traditionally drab security hoardings into a work of art."
Rugby Art Gallery and Museum recently unveiled another public art initiative with the launch of the new MOAT Gallery in Regent Place.
The outdoor exhibition space has been launched to showcase the work of local artists, with four curated exhibitions set to take place every year.
Nicola Holloway hosts the MOAT's first exhibition, Doccia Solare. The quadriptych - a collection of four interconnected images - explores the meteorological phenomenon of rain falling while the sun shines, commonly referred to as a 'sun shower'.
Nicola's work showcases different moments and perspectives of a sun shower, with the aim of blurring the boundaries between painting and landscape photography. Her exhibition remains on display until the end of September.
Cllr Neil Sandison, Rugby Borough Council's Liberal Democrat group spokesperson for partnerships and wellbeing, said the MOAT Gallery took its name from Moat Street, which incorporated Regent Street until 1924 and was named after a moated manor house which stood at the location in the 12th century.
He added: "Bringing street art and Rugby's hidden heritage together will help give residents a real sense of place and some pride in our town centre and neighbourhoods.
"I hope we can see more installations like this in the future."
The original collages created for the security hoardings public art project go on display in Rugby Art Gallery and Museum's community space, located in the venue's foyer, from Tuesday, August 20, to Thursday, September 12.
