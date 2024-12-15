It's going to be a blue Christmas in Dunchurch! Busy elves work magic on village statue

Elves have been busy in Dunchurch for the annual festive tradition of dressing up the village statue.

Villagers woke up to find the Lord John Scott statue had been magically transformed into children’s cartoon favourite Bluey.

Amber Cummins said: “The Dunchurch Elves have been and decorated the statue of Lord John Scott, which means it's officially Christmas.

"It's a tradition that goes back many years and the statue is dressed up as a popular character or something from a movie."

Bluey Christmas in Dunchurch.placeholder image
Bluey Christmas in Dunchurch.

She said there has been a lot of speculation again this year, with people guessing Elphaba from Wicked, Garfield or Paddington.

"It is Dunchurch’s best kept secret and we look forward to the anticipation of what the statue will be as Christmas gets closer,” added Amber.

"Over the years the statue has been many things from Pingu to Peppa Pig.”

