It's going to be a blue Christmas in Dunchurch! Busy elves work magic on village statue
Villagers woke up to find the Lord John Scott statue had been magically transformed into children’s cartoon favourite Bluey.
Amber Cummins said: “The Dunchurch Elves have been and decorated the statue of Lord John Scott, which means it's officially Christmas.
"It's a tradition that goes back many years and the statue is dressed up as a popular character or something from a movie."
She said there has been a lot of speculation again this year, with people guessing Elphaba from Wicked, Garfield or Paddington.
"It is Dunchurch’s best kept secret and we look forward to the anticipation of what the statue will be as Christmas gets closer,” added Amber.
"Over the years the statue has been many things from Pingu to Peppa Pig.”
