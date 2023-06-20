Romanis, 23, will be made to serve at least 18 months of his sentence before being released on licence.

A man has been jailed after he admitted assaulting a child in Rugby.

Lewis Romanis, of Beeches Road, Birmingham, was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison when he appeared at Warwick Crown Court on Monday (19 June).

Romanis, 23, will be made to serve at least 18 months of his sentence before being released on licence.

He had previously pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting/ill-treating/neglecting/abandoning a child/young person to cause unnecessary suffering/injury.Maisy Russell, 22, of Buchanan Road, Rugby, admitted child neglect at the same court and was handed a community order and 80 hours of unpaid work.