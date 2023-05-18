Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Police issue full statement after Harry & Meghan ‘paparazzi car chase’
Harry & Meghan taxi driver breaks silence after car chase
Boy, 4, found dead in flat being treated as a murder
S Club 7 singer’s cause of death confirmed
BT to axe 40 percent of its workforce by 2030
Student who lost a leg after ‘sports injury’ dies of cancer aged 19

Jail for Rugby drug dealer caught acting suspiciously in the town

“Here was yet another person who was willing to sell toxic, potentially fatal drugs to people because he thought he could make some cash”

Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 18th May 2023, 08:48 BST
Updated 18th May 2023, 08:49 BST

A Rugby drug dealer has been jailed for two years man after plain-clothes officers spotted him acting suspiciously in the town.

On the morning of April 27, 2021, plain-clothes officers were patrolling near to the town centre when they spotted 39-year-old Michael Tinkler briefly get in and out of a car that made them suspicious.

Tinkler (pictured) was subsequently stopped and found with a mobile phone and £40 in cash – suspected of being the proceeds of a drugs deal.

Most Popular
Michael Tinkler.Michael Tinkler.
Michael Tinkler.

And when Tinkler’s Charolais Close home was searched, officers found heroin and £524 in cash.

The mobile phone was found to contain messages pertaining to drug dealing.

Tinkler declined to explain his actions during his police interview.

He was subsequently charged with being concerned in the supply of heroin on May 12 of this year he was sentenced to 24 months in prison at Warwick Crown Court.

Detective Constable Gary Hammond said: “Here was yet another person who was willing to sell toxic, potentially fatal drugs to people because he thought he could make some cash.

“Not only do these drugs harm the user – they also tear apart families, cause further crimes in the community - and channel money to violent gangs which exploit children and the vulnerable.

“We continue to conduct undercover patrols in Rugby and we continue to get drug dealers locked up.”