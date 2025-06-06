Latest offering from rising Rugby author is full of humour, heart and intrigue
Unlike Pip’s debut novel, which was set in Scandinavia, Pyg is based a little closer to home, in Warwickshire.
It’s is a loose sapphic retelling of Pygmalion (aka, My Fair Lady), where a chance encounter with a barely conscious stranger sparks a series of events and the life transformation of the main character, Alice.
Pip said: “Alice French is an emotional wreck. She’s left her toxic lover. She’s probably going to lose her job. She’s even about to ruin her expensive heels when she stumbles upon a barely conscious stranger one night.
“All Alice wants to do is go home and lick her wounds, but she’s compelled to help. Alice needs to sort her life out, but when it comes to Ash and her disarmingsmile, things could be about to get a whole lot messier.”
She said as Alice delves into the mystery, she starts to see her life with newfound clarity, and unexpected possibilities bloom.
Pip lives with her wife, Shannon and their two furry ‘kids’ Mouse the cat and Roux the dog.
Pyg is available from Amazon (https://mybook.to/pyg) in Paperback, eBook and on Kindle Unlimited. Visit www.pipwritesfiction.com Signed copies of Pyg are available from Hunt’s Bookshop in Rugby, or directly from Pip at www.pipwritesfiction.com
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.