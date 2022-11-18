Lively Samba band provide music for seasonal fun on December 3

A festive celebration filled with lights, music and community spirit is coming to Rugby town centre.

People are invited to join Rugby First and St Andrew’s Church and walk together in lantern light on Saturday, December 3.

The event is free and takes place from 10am and 4pm in St Andrew’s Church gardens.

Visitors will be able to enjoy some traditional festive fun including lantern-making, music, food, stalls and entertainment.

Organisers say the event is for everyone and includes the chance to meet a special guest.

Jo Kemp, Rugby First Operations Director, said: “The parade is a perfect opportunity to bring together Rugby’s communities, share the magic of Christmas, remember those we have lost, as well as shine a positive light on our town centre and encourage people to shop local and support their town centre.

“Over the past month in preparation for the parade we have organised a number of lantern making workshops for groups, in conjunction with local Community Arts Group Hats Off, and these have been very successful and generated a lot of interest. The lanterns themselves are hand-held and made from environmentally friendly materials.”

Artists from Hats Off! community arts company are behind the scenes creating large willow sculptures to take part in the parade.

All of the artists will be working with local community groups to make willow and paper lanterns to hold in the parade.

Ben Jennings, Community Engagement Lead, for St Andrew’s Church, said: “If you can’t wait until December 3 to make your lantern, why not join us at a public workshop on Sunday, November 20, between 10am and 4pm, in St Andrew’s Gardens, as part of the Rugby Christmas Light Switch-On. Alternatively email Kate below to obtain a free lantern making kit (limited availability) and view our online video showing you how to make a lantern – you could of course just make your own!”