Local bridal store gives bride-to-be shopping tips to help find that dream dress

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Planning a wedding is undoubtedly an exhilarating journey, but it can also be overwhelming, especially when it comes to choosing the perfect wedding dress. With countless styles, fabrics, and trends to consider, brides-to-be often find themselves lost in a sea of options. Fear not, because we are here to bring you expert tips and guidance to make your dress shopping experience a breeze. We are Mel and Claire, founders of Wedding Belles of Four Oaks, a Birmingham Wedding Dress Shop just outside of Warwickshire - and we have been helping brides for over 20 years to say "yes!" to the dress. Here are our top tips for finding your dream dress:

1. Celebrate Your Body! One of the things that a lot of brides find daunting is the idea of trying on wedding dresses when they are not confident about their body shape. Whether you're gorgeously curvy with a sexy pear-shape, lucky enough to have that hourglass silhouette, are wonderfully petite, or a voluptuous plus-size, our experienced consultants can help you select silhouettes and styles that flatter your figure effortlessly. Celebrate your body and know that there is a perfect dress for you.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

2. Book Your Appointment Early: To find your dream dress without any of the stress, your wedding dress shopping should ideally begin nine to twelve months before the big day (although we can still help if you have less time). Booking your appointment early ensures you have ample time for fittings, alterations, and any unexpected delays, guaranteeing a stress-free experience.

Visit Wedding Belles Of Four Oaks for the best wedding dress shopping experience

3. Set a Realistic Budget: Before falling in love with a gown, it's crucial to establish a realistic budget. At our Birmingham Bridal Boutique, we offer a wide range of stunning dresses to suit every budget, ensuring you find the dress of your dreams without blowing your budget.

4. Research Styles and Trends: Take inspiration from bridal publications, Pinterest boards, and Instagram for wedding dress styles and trends that resonate with your personal taste. We make sure we stay ahead of the curve, offering the latest designs and innovative features to make you feel like a modern-day princess. Check out our featured and trending edit...

5. Consider your Venue and Theme: Your choice of wedding dress should complement the venue and theme of your wedding. Whether you're saying "I do" in a rustic barn or a glamorous ballroom, our diverse collections cater to every setting and aesthetic, ensuring you look picture-perfect on your special day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

6. Be Open-Minded: While it's essential to have an idea of what you want, don't be afraid to step out of your comfort zone and try on different styles. Our knowledgeable consultants can offer invaluable advice and recommendations based on your preferences, helping you discover unexpected gems you may have overlooked.

7. Focus on Comfort and Confidence: Feeling amazing is key when it comes to your wedding dress! Whether you want to prioritise comfort over style, you need to make sure that you do you! We always recommend that you make sure you can move, sit, and dance comfortably in your chosen gown for both the ceremony and the reception - and with all the modern styles we have available we can definitely help you to feel amazing in your chosen dress.

8. Plan for Alterations: Most wedding dresses require alterations to achieve the perfect fit. Factor in alteration costs and timelines when budgeting for your dress.

9. Trust Your Instincts: Ultimately, trust your instincts and choose the dress that makes you feel like the best version of yourself. Our dedicated team is committed to making your dress shopping experience memorable and enjoyable, guiding you every step of the way until you find the dress that captures your heart.

Advertisement

Advertisement