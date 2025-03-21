'Love Rugby celebrates the very best of the borough': New summer cultural festival for town

A new cultural festival celebrating the arts, heritage and sport in Rugby makes its debut this summer.

The Love Rugby Festival aims to create the borough’s very own summer of love with a packed programme featuring live music, theatre, art, heritage and sport.

A logo was unveiled by Rugby Borough Council this week to launch the new festival, which aims to create a sense of pride, boost footfall in the town centre and celebrate the borough’s diverse communities.

It looks set to be held from Sunday, June 16, to Friday, July 6, coinciding with Rugby School’s Festival on The Close and Warwickshire Open Studios’ annual Summer Art Weeks festival.

Cllr Neil Sandison and Cllr Maggie O'Rourke celebrate the launch of the Love Rugby Festival with the new Love Rugby and Love Rugby Festival logos.

In addition to the programme of cultural and sporting events and activities, the Love Rugby Festival includes a ‘couch to 5k’ fun run through the town centre, finishing at Whitehall Recreation Ground.

Cllr Maggie O’Rourke, Rugby Borough Council portfolio holder for partnerships and wellbeing, said: “Rugby has a proud tradition of support for the arts, culture and sport, and Love Rugby celebrates the very best of the borough and what makes us who we are.

“The Love Rugby Festival picks up the baton from the Festival of Culture which ran successfully in the town for many years, and by expanding its remit to include sport and wellbeing, we can also support improved mental and physical health.

"I look forward to seeing how the festival develops over the next few years.

“Rugby’s residents reflect many different traditions and cultures, with a host of different backgrounds, but our love of Rugby unites us all.”

Cllr Neil Sandison, Rugby Borough Council Liberal Democrat Group spokesperson for Partnerships and Wellbeing, said: “Let us know what you most love about Rugby's arts, heritage, sports and culture. We'd love to know which local events or business best reflect your love of Rugby and its communities.”

To encourage participation in the Love Rugby Festival, the council plans to offer grants of up to £250 for community groups to organise festival events and activities, while community sports clubs look set to be offered up to £500 each to host taster sessions or open days.

The council plans to announce more information about the grants – and the full Love Rugby Festival line-up – at www.rugby.gov.uk/loverugby once details have been finalised