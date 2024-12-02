Magical Christmas tree festival spreads seasonal sparkle at Rugby church
For added joy and sparkle this Christmas, visit St Andrew’s Festival of Christmas Trees in Rugby.
Beautifully decorated trees can now be enjoyed at the popular annual festival, which opened its doors on Friday.
Visit between 10am and 2pm on weekdays, and on Saturday mornings until noon to see the trees and vote for your favourites.
The cafe is also open.
The Manchester Carols event takes place on Saturday, December, at 7pm. Tickets will be available soon. Visit https://www.facebook.com/StAndrewsChurchRugby?locale=en_GB
