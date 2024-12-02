Magical Christmas tree festival spreads seasonal sparkle at Rugby church

By The Newsroom
Published 2nd Dec 2024, 11:03 BST
Updated 2nd Dec 2024, 11:06 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

For added joy and sparkle this Christmas, visit St Andrew’s Festival of Christmas Trees in Rugby.

Beautifully decorated trees can now be enjoyed at the popular annual festival, which opened its doors on Friday.

Visit between 10am and 2pm on weekdays, and on Saturday mornings until noon to see the trees and vote for your favourites.

The cafe is also open.

The Manchester Carols event takes place on Saturday, December, at 7pm. Tickets will be available soon. Visit https://www.facebook.com/StAndrewsChurchRugby?locale=en_GB

Related topics:RugbyTickets

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice