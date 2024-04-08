Major study reveals skill children need to navigate an uncertain future

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

38 per cent cited resilience and the ability to cope through change as most important

38 per cent are most concerned with their children developing interpersonal and social skills

Only 29 per cent listed maths and data analysis as a key skill

Working parents aged 55+ believe resilience and the ability to cope is most valuable (49 per cent), while parents aged 18-34 place most emphasis on imagination, creativity and problem solving (32 per cent)

A survey of over 3,000 working parents has revealed that in a world of rapidly evolving technology and AI, parents want their children to develop life skills over those that are technical or academic.

The findings formed part of Bright Horizons’ UK, which has nurseries in Warwickshire, annual Modern Families Index survey and found that parents today are acutely aware they are preparing their children for an unpredictable future - and a world of jobs that don’t yet exist.

Future Skills for Young People

To counter these growing concerns and fears for their children’s mental health, parents are placing greater importance on life skills such as resilience and ability to cope - above technical skills such as maths and IT.

One parent quoted in the report revealed: “Having interpersonal skills and resilience helps her to understand when she should say no to something. She will live in a world where no one will ever be able to switch off. She needs to be able to create boundaries and show her worth at work so as to not be overlooked by AI.”

Rather than simply preparing for school or for a specific career path, parents recognise their children need to be prepared for life, with the confidence and motivation to flourish, whatever the circumstances.

Caroline Wright, Director of Early Childhood at Bright Horizons UK commented: “These findings amplify the importance of the uniquely holistic educational approach practised in our nurseries. There is a rapidly growing need for parents to feel their child’s emotional development is being supported as they mature, so by introducing the concept of positive mental health from an early age, we can help children feel safe and secure and be open to learning.

“Our Nurture ApproachTM places equal emphasis on children’s emotional wellbeing, as well as practical and academic skills, and this provides the foundations for children to reach their full potential - preparing them for life in an ever-changing world.”

Further data shows parents seek support and guidance through their employers on developing children’s emotional and interpersonal skills in their parenting. This is evident through those utilising Bright Horizons’ Work+Family Solutions ‘Speak to an Expert’ service. Almost half of employees using the provision were seeking advice on young people’s resilience, wellbeing and helping their children manage emotions.