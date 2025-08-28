Make room for free mouth-watering feast fest for all the family in Rugby

Free family fun at the food festival.

A mouth-watering feast fest is taking place in Rugby soon.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rugby Autumn Food and Drink Festival is back on Saturday, September 20, from 11am – 5pm.

Organised by Rugby First, the free event features a diverse range of more than 50 food and drink stalls showcasing local and international cuisine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taking place in and around Regent Street, there will be live culinary demonstrations at the pop-up kitchen.

The festival will also feature an array of entertainment including face-painting, mini rides, street entertainment and music.

Linda Lowne, Rugby First Business Director, said: “Several thousand people are expected to attend the event which will have a significant impact on the town centre economy, by increasing footfall, raising awareness of town centre businesses, and increasing spend.

"As always, we want people to come and enjoy the event but at the same time visit and support their local town centre businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The event is always popular and provides a great opportunity for local businesses and start-ups to showcase the excellent food offer we have here in Rugby and the surrounding area. If you are a local restaurant, café, pub, bar, food or drink business and are interested in having a stall at the festival please get in touch – there are a variety of offers and discounts available.

"We are also keen to hear from any local businesses in terms of sponsorship, promotions or offers that could run in advance or on the day to take advantage of the additional event footfall. We would like to extend a massive thank you to Rugby Borough Council, Rugby Baptist Church and St Andrew’s Church for their support of the event.”