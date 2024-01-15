Man with knife caught on CCTV cutting chain and riding off on bike in Rugby
He was arrested and bailed
A man carrying a knife was caught on camera cutting a bike chain and riding off in Rugby at the weekend.
Rugby Police praised CCTV operators for their actions.
A spokesman said: “They alerted us after they noticed a man cutting a bike chain and riding off on the bike.
“Shortly afterwards, officers arrested a 50-year-old man from Nuneaton on High Street on suspicion of theft, possessing a knife/bladed article and going equipped.”
The man has been bailed until March pending further enquiries.