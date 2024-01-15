Register
Man with knife caught on CCTV cutting chain and riding off on bike in Rugby

He was arrested and bailed
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 15th Jan 2024, 14:27 GMT
Updated 15th Jan 2024, 14:27 GMT
A man carrying a knife was caught on camera cutting a bike chain and riding off in Rugby at the weekend.

Rugby Police praised CCTV operators for their actions.

A spokesman said: “They alerted us after they noticed a man cutting a bike chain and riding off on the bike.

The man was spotted on CCTV.The man was spotted on CCTV.
“Shortly afterwards, officers arrested a 50-year-old man from Nuneaton on High Street on suspicion of theft, possessing a knife/bladed article and going equipped.”

The man has been bailed until March pending further enquiries.