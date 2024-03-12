Mayor of Rugby 'honoured' to sign Armed Forces Covenant at special service
Rugby Borough Council renewed its commitment to the Armed Forces Covenant during a special service at St Andrew's Church.
The covenant was signed by the Mayor of Rugby, Cllr Maggie O'Rourke, during a service for the laying up and dedication of the Royal British Legion's Rugby No.1 branch standards.
Organisations which sign the Armed Forces Covenant pledge to recognise the unique role - and sacrifices - made by the armed forces on behalf of the country.
The Government introduced the covenant in its current form in 2011 and Rugby Borough Council signed it a year later.
The key principles of the covenant mean signatories commit to ensuring no member of the armed forces community faces disadvantage in the provision of public and commercial services compared to any other citizen and, in certain circumstances, gives members of the community special consideration, especially in cases of injury and bereavement.
Cllr O'Rourke said: "I was honoured to sign Rugby Borough Council's Armed Forces Covenant in the company of so many members of the Rugby No.1 branch of the Royal British Legion.
"By renewing the council's commitment to the covenant, we recognise the dedicated service of the armed forces to our country and pledge our unwavering support for the borough's armed forces community."
In renewing its commitment to the covenant, the council has pledged to promote the armed forces and support the employment of veterans, and the spouses and partners of members of the armed forces.
The covenant also commits the council to supporting staff who serve as members of the reserve forces, encouraging staff to become volunteer leaders of cadet organisations, and supporting armed forces charities through fundraising.
Under the covenant, the council's housing team offers additional preferences for social housing applications from certain members of the armed forces community, and signposts members of the community to statutory and voluntary services which also offer support.
The covenant also renews the council's commitment to observing national events such as Armed Forces Day, the Royal British Legion's Poppy Appeal and services of remembrance.