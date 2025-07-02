Mayor unveils Rugby Collection's Walker oil painting

A painting by acclaimed artist Barbara Walker has been acquired for The Rugby Collection of contemporary British art.

Birmingham-based Walker has been described as "one of the most talented, productive and committed artists of her generation," and she was shortlisted for the Turner Prize in 2023 for her work, Burden of Proof.

Making portraits in a range of media and formats, from small embossed works on paper to paintings on canvas and large-scale, charcoal wall drawings, Walker's work explores issues of belonging, power, visibility and representation.

Construct 2 encourages the viewer to look beyond the anonymising act of categorising an individual based on race, class or gender and challenge a society which turns to stereotypes to swiftly label individuals.

The Mayor of Rugby, Cllr Barbara Brown, unveiled the latest acquisition for The Rugby Collection during Rugby Art Gallery and Museum's Big Birthday Bash

The Black male's t-shirt, complete with cartoonish graphics and phrases such as 'Boom!' and a riff on streetwear brand Lot 29, reflects youth subcultures such as hip hop and graffiti, and explores how clothing has become a powerful symbol of identity, with young people expressing individuality, belonging and cultural alignment through fashion.

Katie Boyce, Rugby Art Gallery and Museum's senior exhibition and programming officer, said Construct 2 was a significant addition to The Rugby Collection which reflected the art gallery's commitment to presenting diverse voices and perspectives when exploring contemporary social issues.

"Barbara Walker's Construct 2 presents a younger, urban perspective on issues such as race, culture and identity, creating fresh dialogues when considered with the wider Rugby Collection," Katie added.

"Barbara's Birmingham roots amplify the relevance of her work to Rugby and the Midlands, supporting our mission to make the Rugby Collection inclusive, reflective and relevant to our community."

Walker was made an MBE in 2019 for services to British art and in 2023 she was elected to the Royal Academy of Art.

Her work has featured in exhibitions across the world while, closer to home, she was commissioned to produce a piece for Coventry Cathedral's Broken Angel project, which temporarily replaced the cathedral's iconic West Screen after it was destroyed by vandals five years ago.

Cllr Brown said: "I was delighted to officially unveil the latest acquisition for The Rugby Collection at Rugby Art Gallery and Museum's Big Birthday Bash, a highlight from a wonderful day.

"Next year we celebrate the 80th anniversary of the borough's collection of contemporary British art, so we're delighted to acquire a piece from such a celebrated artist as Barbara Walker, thanks to the grant funding from the Arts Council England/V&A Purchase Grant Fund, the Art Fund and the Contemporary Art Society." Visit www.ragm.co.uk For information about Barbara Walker's work, visit her website: www.barbarawalker.co.uk