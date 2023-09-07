Register
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 7th Sep 2023, 10:53 BST
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 10:53 BST
Meet the rising Rugby big shot Alice Marks who is making a name for herself in the world of clay pigeon shooting.

At the age of 15, Alice started shooting English Skeet at Cosford Shooting Ground in Rugby.

Within six months, she got into the Warwickshire County team, then this year the England team.

Alice Marks.Alice Marks.
Now aged 17, Alice was called into the England Ladies’ ‘English Skeet Team’ and shot 42nd Home International in Jersey at the weekend.

She won Silver after being beaten by one shot to the Scotland Ladies’ Team.

Alice is ‘thrilled’ with her medal, but hopes to make it gold next time.

Her dad, Richard, who lives in Bilton, said: “We are so proud of Alice’s achievements.

Alice Marks.Alice Marks.
“She has done so well in a relatively short period of time. Her first competition was the West Midlands Inter County in October 2021, at Doveridge Shooting Ground Derbyshire. She shot with the Senior team which won the Gold. Since then she has shot many, many competitions and won medals. Her best achievement being a Gold medal at the National Inter Counties.”

