Alice Marks, 17, is making name for herself in world of clay pigeon shooting

Meet the rising Rugby big shot Alice Marks who is making a name for herself in the world of clay pigeon shooting.

At the age of 15, Alice started shooting English Skeet at Cosford Shooting Ground in Rugby.

Within six months, she got into the Warwickshire County team, then this year the England team.

Alice Marks.

Now aged 17, Alice was called into the England Ladies’ ‘English Skeet Team’ and shot 42nd Home International in Jersey at the weekend.

She won Silver after being beaten by one shot to the Scotland Ladies’ Team.

Alice is ‘thrilled’ with her medal, but hopes to make it gold next time.

Her dad, Richard, who lives in Bilton, said: “We are so proud of Alice’s achievements.

Alice Marks.