Nicholas Ward, 26, left this home in Meon Vale at 10am Saturday morning

Warwickshire Police are appealing for help in finding a man who has gone missing from Stratford.

Nicholas Ward, 26, left his Meon Vale home at around 10am this morning (Saturday) and has not been seen or heard from since.

Police want to hear from anyone who may have seen or heard from Nicholas.

It is thought he may be in The Greenway area of Stratford or Long Marston.

Nicholas is described as being of medium build, with short brown curly hair, blue eyes and a goatee beard. He is believed to be wearing a black coat and blue jeans.