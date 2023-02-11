Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

MISSING PERSON: Have you seen missing Stratford man?

Nicholas Ward, 26, left this home in Meon Vale at 10am Saturday morning

By Lucie Green
4 minutes ago
Updated 11th Feb 2023, 2:01pm
Nicholas Ward.
Nicholas Ward.

Warwickshire Police are appealing for help in finding a man who has gone missing from Stratford.

Nicholas Ward, 26, left his Meon Vale home at around 10am this morning (Saturday) and has not been seen or heard from since.

Police want to hear from anyone who may have seen or heard from Nicholas.

Most Popular

It is thought he may be in The Greenway area of Stratford or Long Marston.

Nicholas is described as being of medium build, with short brown curly hair, blue eyes and a goatee beard. He is believed to be wearing a black coat and blue jeans.

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for Nicholas’ welfare and are asking anyone who sees him or has information as to his whereabouts to get in touch by calling Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 89 of February 11 2023.

Warwickshire PolicePolice