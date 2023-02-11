Warwickshire Police are appealing for help in finding a man who has gone missing from Stratford.
Nicholas Ward, 26, left his Meon Vale home at around 10am this morning (Saturday) and has not been seen or heard from since.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Police want to hear from anyone who may have seen or heard from Nicholas.
It is thought he may be in The Greenway area of Stratford or Long Marston.
Nicholas is described as being of medium build, with short brown curly hair, blue eyes and a goatee beard. He is believed to be wearing a black coat and blue jeans.
Officers are growing increasingly concerned for Nicholas’ welfare and are asking anyone who sees him or has information as to his whereabouts to get in touch by calling Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 89 of February 11 2023.